Chandigarh plans ring road to decongest city’s roads

Chandigarh To decongest city’s roads, the UT administration has proposed to construct a ring road around the city. If implemented, it will help prevent around 1.5 lakh vehicles from Punjab and Haryana from entering the city daily.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will hold a meeting with representatives of both the neighbouring states to finalise the proposal on August 25.

UT home secretary Anurag Aggarwal said if the project proceeds according to the plan, traffic congestion on the arterial roads — Madhya Marg and Dakshin Marg — will be significantly reduced.

“Chandigarh has become a thoroughfare and traffic has become one of the major civic issues,” he said.

City-based architect Surinder Bahga said the city’s Master Plan has already proposed this road to divert interstate traffic around the city for better traffic management. At present around 1.5 lakh vehicles enter the city from both states. According to the Master Plan committee, traffic between Mullanpur and Panchkula and from Kansal, Zirakpur and Panchkula is headed to Chandigarh for “no reason”, he said.

The proposed ring road is likely to be linked to the expressway project by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) near Mullanpur and Banur.

A senior UT official said the project will not become a reality without the consent of both the states, as UT does not have enough land. The cost of the project can only be estimated once we get the consent from the states, he said.

Tribune flyover awaiting ministry’s nod

More than a year after Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari announced construction of a flyover at Tribune Chowk, the UT engineering department has finally sent a proposal to the ministry to finalise a consultant.

Though the proposal was sent last month, the department is still waiting for the green signal for the ₹300-crore project. In June 2016, city MP Kirron Kher had taken up the issue with Gadkari, after which the project was approved. A senior officer of the engineering department said if the ministry’s nod comes in on time, they will begin the work by December this year. “It will take two years to complete,” he said.

More than 2.5 lakh vehicles cross Tribune Chowk every day. With the intersection being the only entry and exit point for traffic moving from Zirakpur, Ambala and parts of Punjab, traffic snarls are witnessed at the point, due to which commuters at times end up wasting up to 25 minutes.

In the Comprehensive Mobility Plan submitted to the UT administration earlier, the RITES had stated that Tribune Chowk exhibits high traffic volumes of more than 1 lakh passenger car units (PCUs), a measure of traffic flow.