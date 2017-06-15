Chandigarh cyber cell arrests 3 hackers for stealing credit, debit card details

The cyber cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested three members of a gang of hackers involved in stealing people’s debit and credit card details.

Ankur Sharma, 23, of Delhi, Rajesh Sharma, 43, of Zirakpur and Pawan Singh, 31, of Ghaziabad used to hack Indian as well as foreign credit/debit cards using vulnerable sites and transferred the amount to their associates in form of Bitcoins, dollars. The accused were arrested red-handed while executing live transactions in a hotel in Sector 35. A laptop and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The accused used to get in touch with hotels, flight-booking companies, online retail sites and used to tie up for online transaction in lieu of a fixed commission. Police said Rajesh used to liaison, while the others used to perform hacking operations.

Addressing a press conference, DIG Alok Kumar, said, “The accused could be involved in anti-national activities and Hawala.”

He added, “Initial investigations have revealed that the accused used to collect money and fund anti-national activities with the money collected. They used to transfer the funds through an NGO, which is now under scanner as well.”

The accused have duped people in different cities in the country and used to move from city to city. To dodge the investigating agency, the accused were using proxy IP address. Police have got the accused on 10-day police remand.

“The accused Ankur and Pawan used to purchase data of credit and debit cards from dark sites (sites used for unethical means),” shared Harinder Sekhon, in-charge, cyber cell.

Police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 379 (theft) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of Information Technology Act at Sector-34 police station.