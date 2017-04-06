Chandigarh police aspirants to undergo dope test

Candidates who have applied for 520 posts of constables in the UT police will have to undergo the dope test.

The decision was taken by the Chandigarh Police, following the footsteps of the Punjab Police, which had undertaken a similar exercise last year.

A total of 2.14 lakh candidates are set to undergo the Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE&MT) that begins from April 17. Only those who clear the PE&MT will undergo the dope test.

Chandigarh Police in 2015 had advertised 520 posts — 198 posts for males, 260 posts for females and 67 posts for ex-servicemen — and received 2.40 lakh applications.

After scrutiny, a total of 2.14 lakh candidates were shortlisted. As many as 3,000 candidates will undergo the test daily at Recruitment Ground, Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Punjab Police, in July 2016, had subjected about 4.7 lakh male applicants to undergo the dope test.

It was conducted by Baba Farid University of Medical Sciences, Faridkot.

Since the cost for conducting the test is high, only those candidates who clear PE&MT will have to undergo dope test to wean out the possibility of drug addicts getting into the police department.

Also, the department has made a driving license mandatory for all male applicants.

“We will be holding dope test of the shortlisted candidates. The recruitment process will be on for about three months,” said Eish Singhal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh.

COPY OF APPLICATION NECESSARY FOR ENTRY

The UT police have clarified that they will not be issuing an admit card.

Instead, candidates appearing for the PE&MT are required to carry photocopy of their application that will act as the admit card.

No candidate without the copy of application form and photo identity card (voter card, aadhaar card and driving license) will be allowed to enter the venue.