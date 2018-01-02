Chandigarh police cracks whip on drunk drivers; 203 fined on New Year’s Eve

Cracking whip on revellers on New Year’s Eve, UT traffic police challaned 203 people and impounded their vehicles for drink driving. This is the highest number of challans issued for the offence in one day in 2017. The traffic wing is in the process of recommending suspension of driving licences of the offenders.

Soon after the Supreme Court had relaxed the highway liquor ban on August 30, the traffic police on September 14 had set a record for most challans for drink driving in a single day, when 157 people, including two women, were fined. Police had also challaned 93 on Christmas Eve.

However, as compared to New Year’s Eve in 2016, when 252 people were fined, the number has come down. In all, Chandigarh Police issued 6,663 challans for drink driving in 2017.

Meawhile, in Panchkula only 18 challans were issued for drink driving on New Year’s Eve. Most of these issued in Sector 5 and Chandigarh Housing Board light point. In Mohali, only six challaned were issued.

Chandigarh courts have been mostly sentencing the drunk drivers till the rising of the court, but now police have also started recommending suspension of driving licences.

Cops remain on their toes

On New Year’s Eve, police had set up 20 nakas between 10pm and 2am across the city. These also included mobile nakas, wherein the team keeps moving to stay a step ahead of the defaulters. Instead of moving and placing barricades, they simply park their vehicles on the road to stop and check commuters.

The traffic police had been on their toes since Christmas, and a day ahead of New Year’s Eve, UT senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand had taken to Twitter to issue a warning: “How do you wish to welcome 2018? Standing before a court of law?” Chandigarh Police had even sent bulk messages to advise people not to drink and drive.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, a drunk driver can be awarded six months jail or Rs 2,000 fine or both for the first offence, while there is a provision for two years jail or Rs 3,000 fine or both for second or subsequent offence within three years of the previous offence.

Even though the Punjab and Haryana high court banned bursting of crackers, some residents violated the order, leading to 39 calls regarding noise pollution.

Drunk driver held at naka

Barring minor incidents, New Year celebrations remained largely peaceful in the city. Gurdev Singh, a Sector-21 resident, was arrested for misbehaving with a traffic marshal. Sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar said Gurdev was found driving in an inebriated condition at a traffic naka. He allegedly misbehaved with and manhandled a traffic marshal and also obstructed the traffic cops from performing their duty.

Also, four people were arrested for consuming liquor in public places, while three were detained under preventive measures. The police control room (PCR) received 286 calls on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Of these 100 were to report quarrel, 37 about creating nuisance in public place and 36 to report accidents.

