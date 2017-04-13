Chandigarh Press club allowed to serve liquor

UT excise and taxation department has allowed Chandigarh Press Club, Sector 27, to serve liquor. The press club was the only club in the city where liquor was banned following the Supreme Court’s order.

The members of governing council of the press club took the matter with senior officers of Chandigarh administration and requested to measure the distance of club from Madhya Marg.

On Tuesday, fresh measurement was taken and it was found that the club is beyond 500 metres.

President of the club, Jaswant Rana, said, “We are thankful to the officers for taking fresh measurements and now serving of liquor is allowed at our club,” he said.