Chandigarh proposes 20% hike in power tariff

City residents may have to shell out 20% more for power consumption from April this year.

In its annual revenue requirement projections, the UT electricity department has proposed the hike for the next financial year to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC).

The department has sought 20% hike in both domestic and commercial sectors. UT superintending engineer MP Singh said the hike has been proposed to meet the revenue shortfall of ₹190 crore.

The commission will be inviting objections from the residents in March, before taking any decision.

Last hike in 2016-17

The last hike in power tariff was implemented in 2016-17. It was 20% of the existing tariff.

However, in May last year, the JERC rejected the electricity department’s proposal for a 22% hike for 2017-18 across various categories and slabs. At that time, the department had claimed that it recorded over 15% losses in three years, which amounted to around ₹40 crore.

The residents had opposed the proposed hike during a public session for hearing objections. They had demanded that the electricity department should first bring down the transmission and distribution losses before increasing tariffs.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said they will again oppose the hike.

“The department should find ways of cutting down its expenses rather than imposing heavy charges on consumers, he said. “The department should have taken suggestions from the public and added them to the proposal before sending it to the JERC.”

FOSWAC represents various resident welfare associations in the city.