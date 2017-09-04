Chandigarh road rage case: Just told Yadav not to text while driving, says accused colonel’s wife

“Most accidents occur because people are on the phone. The man (Praveen Yadav) was texting while driving. I simply pulled down my window to stop him,” Lipakshi Bains, wife of Colonel Manvir Singh Bains told HT on Sunday.

Lipakshi, who was in the car when the incident took place around 12:30pm, is one of the chief witnesses. Although teary eyed in court, she put up a brave front and shared how she never thought that her doing “the right thing” would land her husband in jail. “I’m never going to tell anyone anything on the road,” she said.

“It was an ego clash, as he (Yadav) kept overtaking us and used abusive language,” Lipakshi alleged. “It was then that we overtook his car and stopped it in front of his vehicle.”

Lipkashi claimed her husband got out of the car to question him as to why he was being rude when he was in the wrong by texting while driving and violating traffic rules. She admitted it led to a scuffle between the two, following which people gathered there and their driver urged the colonel to get back in the car.

Colonel’s cousin Gurtej, who was also in court, said: “We aren’t denying the scuffle, but my brother simply held his (Yadav’s) collar. Nothing else happened. He can’t be accused of murder.”

Lipakshi said the couple thought the matter was over and they even completed their chores before returning home in Phase 7, Mohali. It was around 6:30pm that cops reached their house and asked the colonel to accompany them. When he said he needed to inform the army, police told him it wasn’t a major issue and they would seek a compromise, said the wife.

Three hours later, Lipkashi got a call from her husband, informing her that he had been booked for murder and she should inform the army.

Daughter told Col suffered heart attack

Besides his wife and cousin, the accused’s uncles, brother-in-law and other kin were also present in court. Upset with what she called “inaccurate” reportage, Lipakshi said she had hidden all newspapers from her 14-year-old daughter. She has been told that her father had suffered a heart attack and would be back home soon. The couple’s 19-year-old son, however, is aware of his father’s arrest for murder.