Chandigarh road rage case: Victim’s wife inconsolable, kids ask when will father return

It was five minutes of rage that devastated the lives of Praveen Yadav’s family. His wife Pallavi is trying to come to terms with the tragedy and her sons Arush (9), and Arnav (7), are still waiting for their father to return. The family resides in Sector 37 and the victim worked as a distributor of LED equipment.

“Papa kahan hai, mumma kyun ro ri hai itna,” are the questions which the children have been asking from the relatives. The children have been concerned about why their mother is falling unconscious ever since they, along with their grandfather Shyam Lal Yadav, lit the pyre of their father. Pallavi, as per the relatives, is in a state of shock and is falling unconscious repeatedly. She calls out for Yadav refusing to believe he is no more.

Yadav was the sole bread earner of the family. His father is associated with religious associations and mostly stays out of station. The family had rented out a floor, which supplements their household income.

Eyewitness account in FIR

Navpreet Chopra (45), a resident of Sector 32 and working as a munshi to an advocate in Sector 43, said he was going home on his motorcycle when around12.45pm on the Sector 34/44 dividing road he saw Skoda driving ahead of Chevrolet and the driver shouting out to Yadav to stop his vehicle.

Chopra said that near the park in Sector 34, Skoda intercepted Yadav’s vehicles and stepped out. Col MS Bains had held Yadav by his neck and lifted him in the air twice and rained blows. In the meantime, another white Honda Jazz stopped from which two youths — Amit and Neeraj Mann stepped out, who tried to intervene. Chopra all this while was there at the spot and said as the crowd started gathering, the colonel sat in his vehicle and left the spot.

Praveen, who was a patient of hypertension and sugar, could hardly breathe, and his condition deteriorated as he collapsed on the floor. He was rushed to GMCH-32, where he was declared brought dead.