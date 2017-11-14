Chandigarh’s air quality improves, goes from ‘very poor’ to ‘moderate’

After two weeks of smog, Chandigarh’s air quality index (AQI) finally improved from ‘very poor’ to ‘moderate’. The AQI recorded at the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Sector 39, on Saturday was 153 micrograms per cubic metre, which is a moderate value. The index on Thursday was 303 micrograms per cubic metre, a very poor value.

The AQI recorded on Saturday at Sector 17 was 160 (moderate), while it was 253 (very poor) on Thursday. The AQI of Kaimbwala village has come down from 227(very poor) to 118 (moderate).

Particulate matter reduces

The city’s particulate matter 10 (PM10) was 165 on Saturday, which ideally should be 100, while PM2.5 was 76, which ideally should be 60. PM10 are inhalable particles with diameters that are generally 10 micrometres or smaller. PM2.5 are inhalable particles with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometres or smaller.

Rain likely: MeT

The weather officials predicted cloudy sky for Tuesday, with likelihood of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Due to the occurrence of rain, the atmosphere will get cleaned and hence, the temperature will dip further by two-three degrees in the next two days.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 26.6 degrees, which was one degree below normal. The minimum temperature was 11.5 degrees.