Chandigarh’s JW Marriott stares at eviction as SDM issues showcause notice

After the estate branch of the municipal corporation cancelled allotment of a site in Sector 35 — owned by Lok Priya Buildwell and being used for Hotel JW Marriott — for not paying ground rent and tax of Rs 8 crore, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Saurabh Mishra on Thursday issued the site owners and occupiers a showcause notice asking why eviction should not be carried out.

The notice, pasted on a wall of the building, asks for appearance before the estate officer on November 21.

Mishra told HT that the MC owns the 3-acre site now as it has already cancelled the allotment lease, which was made for 99 years at Rs 101 crore in 2006. “They have to give a reply on November 21, following which we can ask them to vacate the building within 15 days.”

The allotment was cancelled under the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act 1952, as the site authorities have not paid rent since October 2012. The law says that where any transferee makes any default in the payment of any rent due in respect of any lease, or where any transferee or occupier makes any default in the payment of any fee or tax, the estate officer may direct that, in addition to the amount of arrears, a sum not exceeding that amount shall be recovered from the transferee or occupier by way of penalty and cancel the lease deed.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the hotel company said, “As an organisation Marriott International is cognizant of the law and will always follow the established code of conduct as per the company policies. The matter at hand is getting resolved within the relevant parties.”