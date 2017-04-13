Chandigarh: School extortion racket kingpin, Rattan Lubana, back in action

The main accused in the school extortion racket, Rattan Lubana, has become active yet again in the city after he allegedly thrashed a Class 12 student in Sector 33 here.

Shiran Mahajan,18, a resident of Sector 32 has alleged that he was hit on the head with a brick by Lubana when he had gone to government model senior secondary school, Sector 33, for an exam. He added that the accused even attempted to take him along in his car.

Mahajan, in his complaint has said that Lubana was accompanied by five other students. He added that two of them studied with him.

Mahajan further alleged in his complaint that he was attacked as he had an argument with one the accused a few days back.

He said Lubana and his classmate stopped him at the school gate, saying they wanted to talk to him. “But without provocation, they hit me with bricks and tried to force me to sit in the car, saying they will get my treatment done,” he said.

Mahajan added that one of his friends later took him to the private hospital in Sector 33 while the accused fled the spot.

On his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 147, 148, 341, 325, 506 of the Indian Penal Code against Rattan Lubana in police station Sector 34, Chandigarh. The police said the families of the accused have been informed and they are likely to join investigations soon as all five of them are minor and they are appearing for their Class 12 boards examination.

Raids are on to arrest Lubana.