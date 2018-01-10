Chandigarh schoolteachers remain on non-academic activities, students suffer

Despite orders issued by the director public instruction (DPI) and district education office (DEO) in the past, several Chandigarh teachers are still engaged in non-academic activities that include works related to school funds, conducting door-to door survey and data entry, therefore impacting the studies at the schools and violating Section 27 of the Right to Education Act 2009 which clearly prohibits such duties.

The teachers have been complaining about the extra work is being assigned to them at the cost of students’ studies.

‘No time for preparing students for exam’

Government Teachers Union (UT) president Santosh Dhull, said, “Teachers are going door-to-door to conduct the child-mapping survey. This is the time for us to prepare students for their exams but we have been given these duties.”

She also mentioned about the harassment faced by teachers during the survey. “The female teachers are mistaken as sales girls and are harassed by people.” She added that a teacher goes for child mapping for 2-3 days and then 3-4 days go for hand-written data entry which involves complete details about the families.

The Right to Education Act 2009 allows only three duties to be performed by teachers apart from teaching — census, disaster and election (only on polling and counting days).

Arvind Rana, president, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers Welfare Association (SSATWA) said, “Teachers have been given clerical duties in schools; they maintain funds under various heads, scholarships and so on.”

He added that teachers have lost a month of working days on an average in 2017 that they could have spent on teaching students. They have complained several times to the education department against it but in vain, he stated.

‘So much on the plate’

Sources said that every government school has a clerk and an accountant. However, the handling of funds, distributing salary under SSA, and many other non-academic works are being given to teachers while the classes remain empty. Further, at this moment teachers are conducting a child-mapping survey and the data entries related to it.

A cluster head said, “All the teachers are employed in this survey to go door-to-door to find out children below the age of 14 years who are not attending schools.” There are 20 clusters in Chandigarh. A cluster has 5-7 schools under it. According to the information, it takes at least 4-5 days of a teacher to do the child-mapping survey and then the data entries.

Swarn Kamboj, president, UT Cadre Educational Employees Union, said, “We have received several complaints from teachers that they are made to do surveys other than census and are given non-academic duties.”

Kamboj said that the teachers are not only given election duties on polling and counting days but also are sent to places to conduct survey to know who has turned 18 and then getting the voter cards prepared. He added, “Nearly 120 teachers have compromised work for these election duties.”

In January 2017, a group of secretaries appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recommended that teachers should not be assigned any non-academic work.Also, in August 2013, the then DPI (UT) had given an affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana high court, stating that the schools under UT have been ordered not to assign any non-academic work to teachers at the cost of working hours.

Violation of RTE Act

The non-academic work is prohibited under Section 27 of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act.