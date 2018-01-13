Chandigarh stalking case: 5 months after arrest, Haryana BJP chief’s son finally out of jail on bail

Five months after being booked for stalking and making kidnap bid on a city-based disc jockey, Vikas Barala was released on bail from the Burail jail on Thursday.

Son of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Subhash Barala, Vikas was taken home by his cousins and friends after his release at 7:30pm.

Refusing to comment to mediapersons who surrounded him outside the jail, Vikas said: “Main abhi kuchh nahi kehna chhatha, mamla abhi court mein hai (I don’t want to say anything, the matter is still in court).”

However, in an official written statement to the media, the family claimed his innocence.

“When you know you are innocent, and have not done anything wrong you don’t fear anything,” read the statement.

“My unflinching faith in God and concern for my family’s honour saw me through the five months I spent in custody. I would now like to concentrate on my law studies and try to make up for the five months lost.”

Vikas was granted bail by the high court on Thursday. The trial court furnished bail bonds worth ₹50,000 on Friday afternoon. The HC, in the detailed order, has specified that the petitioner should not try to contact the complainant, Varnika Kundu, or her family and any witness directly or indirectly and should not leave the country without the permission of the trial court.

Meanwhile, Vikas’ friends and relatives who picked him up from the jail tried their best to protect him from the media and covered him with a shawl while rushing him to the car.

Wearing a woollen cap, Vikas looked pale. As mediapersons tried to talk to him, many even fell down and broke flowerpots at the entrance to the jail. Later, Vikas was taken to a temple, where he met his mother before going home.

Co-accused files bail plea

Vikas’ friend and co-accused Ashish Kumar also filed bail plea on Friday. It will be taken up on Monday.

Defence counsel Rabindra Pandit said now that the cross-examination of the complainant was over, Ashish could also apply for bail according to the HC directions.

Pandit said there was no reason to keep him in jail after Vikas got bail in the same matter. The bail plea mentions that there has been considerable time since the incident and that Varnika didn’t mention attempt to kidnap in her complaint. The two were booked on August 5.