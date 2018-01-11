Chandigarh stalking case: 5 months after arrest, accused Vikas Barala gets bail

Five months after he was arrested for allegedly stalking Chandigarh-based DJ Varnika Kundu, Vikas Barala was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday. He was arrested on August 9, 2017.

His petition for bail had been dismissed four times by a trial court.

Barala, son of Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar are facing trial on charges of stalking and attempt to kidnap Varnika Kundu in Chandigarh on the intervening night of August 4 and 5, 2017.

The incident came to light when the 29-year-old woman called up police and complained that two men followed her in an SUV when she was driving from Sector 8 market in Chandigarh towards Panchkula on the intervening night of August 4 and 5. In her Facebook post, she described how they attempted to intercede her, force her onto smaller roads, and even approached her car and attempted to get in.