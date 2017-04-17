Chandigarh: Temp to cross 40-degree mark this week

Temperature in the city will cross 40 degrees Celsius this week and heat wave conditions will continue to prevail till the weekend.

The mercury witnessed a rise of 9 degrees over the past one week. The temperature rose from 30 degrees on April 9 to 39 degrees on Sunday (April 16). According to the weather office, the temperature will increase by two to three notches this week.

“The maximum temperature will be around 40 to 41 degrees and heat wave conditions will continue to prevail,” said an official from the Met department.

He added, “There is a little possibility of rain during the weekend.” The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 39.4 degrees, which was 5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 21 degrees, 2 degrees above normal.

The humidity level oscillated from 23% to 46%. On Monday, the maximum temperature will be around 40 degrees.