 Chandigarh: Temp to cross 40-degree mark this week | punjab$chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Chandigarh: Temp to cross 40-degree mark this week

punjab Updated: Apr 17, 2017 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh

Children taking bath in the Ghaggar river to beat the heat in Panchkula on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT )

Temperature in the city will cross 40 degrees Celsius this week and heat wave conditions will continue to prevail till the weekend.

The mercury witnessed a rise of 9 degrees over the past one week. The temperature rose from 30 degrees on April 9 to 39 degrees on Sunday (April 16). According to the weather office, the temperature will increase by two to three notches this week.

“The maximum temperature will be around 40 to 41 degrees and heat wave conditions will continue to prevail,” said an official from the Met department.

He added, “There is a little possibility of rain during the weekend.” The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 39.4 degrees, which was 5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 21 degrees, 2 degrees above normal.

The humidity level oscillated from 23% to 46%. On Monday, the maximum temperature will be around 40 degrees.

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you