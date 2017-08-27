Chandigarh top cop denied route diversion for Ram Rahim’s convoy to Panchkula

Haryana Police reportedly wanted Chandigarh to give passage to the 300-odd cars convoy of Dera followers, accompanying Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 25, to pass through the UT to enter Panchkula. The director general of police Tajender Singh Luthra, however, refused to allow the same.

“For public safety, I put my foot down,” said Tajender Singh Luthra, DGP Chandigarh. The Dera Sacha Sudha head was on his way to appear before the CBI court Panchkula on August 25, for the verdict in rape case.

On August 25, Luthra says he received a call from senior Haryana intelligence officer just 30 minutes before the cavalcade was to reach Chandigarh, asking him to allow the cavalcade to pass through city to enter into Panchkula. “It was a sensitive day. How could I have allowed the cavalcade? We were checking each and every vehicle and person. At the 11th hour, how could I allow the cavalcade to pass? The responsibility to ensure law and order in the city is my responsibility,” said Luthra, a 1990 batch AGMUT cadre officer.

He said: “Chandigarh was never part of the route plan,” and added: “There was no justification for the diversion from the planned route plan.”

Luthra along with DIG Om Prakash Mishra was present at the Zirapur-Chandigarh to ensure that no unauthorised vehicle is allowed entry into the city. The DGP had rushed from a meeting with Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, to be at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border to take charge.

The vehicular traffic on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh highway was stopped and the nakas strengthened. A Chandigarh police pilot vehicle escorted the cavalcade that entered Zirakpur. As it was heading towards Chandigarh, Haryana officers wanted the cavalcade to go through Chandigarh in wake of the gathering of supporters on the sides of the highway.

The pilot was, however, instructed to escort the cavalcade from the wrong side of the Zirakpur flyover to take a U-turn towards Zirakpur after touching down from the flyover and enter Panchkula from the Zirakpur side.