Chandigarh: Woman charred to death in fire in Sector 19 house

A 50-year-old woman was charred to death after her house caught fire in Sector 19 on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj.

Her husband, Sunder Singh (50), who works as a gardener with the horticulture department, and daughter Usha (28) are battling for life in hospital. Usha has suffered 70% burn injuries, said sources.

Meanwhile, Usha’s son Arpit (3) and Sunder’s mother, Pallo Devi (80), sustained minor injuries.

Pallo Devi told the police that the fire broke out around 7:15pm, although the reason is not known yet.

After she saw flames coming out of a room of the house (No. 2062), she rushed there to help but was injured instead.

As she raised the alarm and windows of the house broke due to fire, the neighbours rushed there and managed to rescue the octogenarian.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but took half an hour to douse the flames.

“When we reached the spot, we saw the room was engulfed with flames,” said fire officer Lal Bahadur Gautam. “Our personnel rescued Sunder Singh, Usha and her son, but Saroj had already died.”

However, the reason of the fire is not known yet, he said.

“We are looking into the reasons of the fire,” said UT senior superintendent of police Nilambari Vijay Jagdale. “The investigations are still on.” The forensic team, too, reached the spot for examination.

Sources said police suspect some family dispute led to the fire. Usha and her son had been staying with her parents after separation from her husband.

Looking at the critical condition of Usha and her father, police sent a request to the magistrate to record their statements.

Police are waiting for their statements to register a case. However, sources said Usha is unfit to give statement.