Chandigarh: Woman paying guests ‘find’ CCTV camera in washroom, probe on

A police inquiry has been initiated after six women staying at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 16 alleged that a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera was found installed in the common washroom on the premises.

Although the women did not file a formal complaint, they along with parents of one of them met the UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) after allegedly noticing the camera two days back. “I have marked an inquiry to deputy superintendent of police (DSP, central),” SSP Nilambari Vijay Jagdale told HT.

While some of the women are in the city to prepare for competitive examinations, one is working as a web designer and others are working with private firms.

The house owner stays on the same premises — as is mandated under the UT’s PG policy — with his two minor sons. The women have reportedly accused the owner’s 17-year-old son of installing the camera.

Sources said a police team recovered a CCTV camera from the premises, but it was not installed. Though nothing objectionable was found, the camera has been sent to for forensic examination, they said.

Police said further action would be taken after receiving the report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36.