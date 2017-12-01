Chandigarh worst in India in crime against elderly: NCRB

The ugly side of City Beautiful was mirrored in the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report for 2016, which was released on Thursday.

Chandigarh ranks first, hence worst, among all states and union territories in terms of crime against senior citizens (people aged above 60). Up from 26 cases in 2015, last year saw 48 cases of crimes against senior citizens in the UT.

In terms of crime against women, the numbers dropped 11% in 2016 as compared to 2015, which put the UT at 11th place among all states and UTs.

However, among UTs alone, Chandigarh is second behind Delhi. While 68 rape cases were reported last year in Chandigarh, in 64 cases the alleged offenders were known to the victims. In seven cases, the accused was a relative, and in 12 cases, neighbours.

The data says 737 cases of crime against women are under police investigation in the UT, of which 323 cases were pending from previous years.

In 2016, police disposed of 412 cases and in 280 cases chargesheet was submitted. The pendency is 44%, while 52 cases saw convictions, putting the conviction rate at 24.4%.

Another shocking fact from the report is that Chandigarh is third position when it comes to the crime against children, although the absolute number of cases fell from 271 in 2015 to 222 in 2016. In the crimes against children, 145 cases were of kidnapping or abduction, 46 were of compelling girls for marriage. All 114 persons arrested for crimes against children were chargesheeted.