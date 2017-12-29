Charanjit Singh Chadha, son booked for sexual harassment, criminal intimidation

The Islamabad police of the district booked former Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Singh Chadha and his son, Inderbir Singh Chadha, for allegedly sexually harassing a woman principal and committing criminal intimidation on Thursday.

The case was registered after getting opinion from district attorney legal.

In her complaint to the police, a woman principal of Guru Harkrishan Public School said she had been working with Chief Khalsa Diwan for 22 years and had been posted as a principal at the organisation’s school in Amritsar. She said the Chief Khalsa Diwan president made sexual advances towards her, and wanted to have physical relations with her. “When I refused to do the same, Charanjit threatened me,” she added.

She further stated that Charanjit’s son Inderjit Singh also threatened her to kill during a phone call.

Assistant commissioner of police-investigation (ACP-I) Tejbir Singh said after getting an opinion of DA legal, Chadha and his son had been booked under 354 ( Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (deals with Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 506 ( Punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian penal code and 67, 67-A of Information Technology Act.

“Further investigation is under process, we will increase the sections after investigation,” said the ACP.