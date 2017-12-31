Charanjit Singh Chadha, son expelled from primary membership of Chief Khalsa Diwan

Office-bearers of the Chief Khalsa Diwan have expelled former president Charanjit Singh Chadha and his son Inderpreet Singh Chadha from the body’s primary membership, after the duo was booked for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on Thursday.

Chadha was removed as the CKD president on Wednesday, after allegations surfaced against him of sexually harassing a woman principal of a school that the organisation runs. The CKD runs more than 50 schools, and other institutions. Inderpreet was working as vice-president of the CKD and the woman principal had also named him in his complaint.

Officiating president Dhanraj Singh presided over the meeting where the decision of expulsion was taken. Those present included honorary secretary Narinder Singh Khurana, resident president Nirmal Singh, additional secretaries Sawinder Singh Kathunangal, Sarabjit Singh and Harminder Singh. The office-bearers also empowered the officiating president to handle financial matters of the CKD through resolutions till the election of a new president.

A decision on calling an executive and the general body meeting to elect the new president has been deferred. The CKD Constitution mandates that a new president must be elected within two months of the previous chief’s removal or resignation.