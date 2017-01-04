 Chhotepur-led Aapna Punjab Party gets ‘batsman’ as symbol | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Chhotepur-led Aapna Punjab Party gets ‘batsman’ as symbol

punjab Updated: Jan 04, 2017 19:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Election Commission on Wednesday alloted ‘batsman’ as the symbol to Aapna Punjab Party (APP), the day February 4 was announced as the voting date for the state assembly polls. Party president Sucha Singh Chhotepur said, “In true words, the party, going by its symbol, will hit boundaries, taking rivals by surprise.”

“We as a party may be new but all the members are accomplished batsmen who have already carved a niche for themselves in various spheres. Now they are all set to prove their worth in the field of politics with ethical practices being their forte,” added Chhotepur, a former state convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who floated the APP after he was sacked over allegations of taking money for poll tickets.

