Chhotepur-led APP announces 26 more candidates for Feb 4 Punjab polls

In its fresh list of 26 candidates announced on Tuesday, Sucha Singh Chhotepur-led Aapna Punjab Party (APP) has fielded former Punjab Youth Congress general secretary Deepinder Singh Randhawa against his uncle Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of the Congress from Dera Baba Nanak assembly segment.

From Lehragaga, a Punjabi movie producer, Malkiat Singh Balran, is the APP candidate,while former Milkfed chairman Sudesh Mundhon will be in the fray from Kharar. The party’s women’s wing president Parminder Kaur will contest from Sangrur.

Other candidates are Romesh Singh (Sujanpur), Cheeda Peter (Fatehgarh Churian), Kulwant Singh Mohar (Raja Sansi), Keshav Kohli (Amritsar Central), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar South), Daljit Singh (Khadoor Sahib), Narinder Singh Chawla (Jalandhar Cantt), Lawrence Chaudhary (Dasuya), Mohinder Singh (Hoshiarpur), Tarlochan Singh Lalli (Fatehgarh Sahib), Varinder Dhillon (Talwandi Sabo), Sukhchain Singh (Amargarh),Harpal Kalipur (Maur), Shaminder Kaur (Patiala Rural) and Raj Mal Chaudhary (Mukerian).

From reserved seats, Baba Kala Singh (Budhlada), Dr Satish Lamba (Sham Chaurasi), Sarbjit Singh (Banga), Om Parkash (Sri Hargobindpur), Kulwant Singh Wadali (Amritsar West), Hardev Singh (Attari) and Gurmit Singh (Bhadaur) are in the fray.