Chhotepur to contest from Gurdaspur, APP announces 17 more candidates

The Aapna Punjab Party (APP) president Sucha Singh Chhotepur will contest the Punjab assembly elections from Gurdaspur segment as the party on Friday named 18 candidates, two of them women.

With this, the APP has positioned 48 candidates against the 117 seats in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Among the 18 candidates in the third list are three from reserved and 15 from the general seats with educational background such as PhD, post graduation, BTech and MBA.

“The rest of the candidates will be declared in first week of January. Only candidates who are committed to the cause of Punjab, Punjabiyat, honesty and good reputation were chosen,” said Chhotepur, who launched a veiled attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a press conference.

Addressing AAP as a “Delhi-based party”, the APP chief said that Arvind Kejriwal’s outfit had shown numerous dreams in a desperate bid to make inroads into the state. “People of Punjab can never accept an outsider ruling them. Punjab has no dearth of leaders. Now, all those who are leaving this Delhi-based party are reiterating all that I had said about this (AAP) party earlier,” Chhotepur said.

Stating that APP’s objective was to serve people of the state and not to make money from politics.