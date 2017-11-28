Child-tying incident at Navjivni institute: Patiala admn blames management, school says teacher at fault

The district child protection officer (DCPO) has blamed the management of Navjivni Institute of Special Education (NISE), in the case where a special child was tied up to a chair at the school. The management, in turn, has blamed a teacher and sacked her for the incident. The DCPO conducted a probe following the orders of deputy commissioner Kumar Amit.

DCPO Shaina Kapoor said that it was a failure on the management’s part that no CCTV cameras have been installed in the school. The management is at fault as it was their responsibility to take care of the children at school when teachers were on strike.

However, the management claimed that one of the teachers had deliberately tied up the student to a chair, to garner media coverage for the teachers’ strike for salary hike.

The DCPO countered the claim, she said that though the teachers are also at fault; it was the school management’s responsibility to take care of the children, in all circumstances, especially when the teachers were on strike.

Principal Shashi Bala was served with a warning notice, and a three-member committee was constituted to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Kapoor said that she will submit a detailed report with the deputy commissioner, who will then recommend further action. She said that had there been CCTVs on the premises, we would have found the real culprit easily. She said that it is still not clear as to who tied the child to the chair.

The District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC) probed the case on suo moto. They said that both, the management and the teachers, are at fault. The DCWC chairman DS Gill said, “We have come to the conclusion that though the child’s hands were tied up by a fellow student, his feet were tied up much before. It is the handiwork of someone on the inside.”

Recently, the video of a seven-year-old differently abled being tied up to a chair had gone viral on the social media. This had forced the Navjivni Institute of Special Education (NISE) management to sack a teacher, Harpreet Kaur, who was in-charge of the child’s class.

Meanwhile, a source from the management said that the entire episode has brought bad name to the institution, and this was a deliberate move by some insider. “Some people in the management and a few teachers want to hand over the institution to a high-profile NRI, thus this drama was done,” he said.