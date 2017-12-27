Chorus for Chief Khalsa Diwan head grows as objectionable video surfaces

Chorus for the resignation of Chief Khalsa Diwan president Charanjit Singh Chadha grew on Tuesday after a video showing the octogenarian with a woman principal of a school run by the organisation surfaced on social media.

Chadha (80) is also vice-president of the Khalsa College (Amritsar) Governing Council.

Some incumbent and former office-bearers of Chief Khalsa Diwan, which runs 50 schools, two management colleges, a nursing college and a hospital among others, took a serious note of the clip during a press conference here.

Charanjit Singh Chadha said the video is doctored by mischievous elements to extort money from him. He said his political opponents are behind this “conspiracy”.

“This is unfortunate that the head of an educational trust under which thousands of women work has been found indulging in such an immoral act,” said Bhag Singh Anakhi, former Chief Khalsa Diwan honorary secretary.

Prof Hari Singh, a member of Chief Khalsa Diwan, demanded that the Akal Takht should excommunicate Chadha from ‘panth’ like former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah.

Former Akali MP Rajmohinder Singh Majitha, said they will lodge a formal complaint against him with Akal Takht seeking strict action. “Chadha’s act has hurt the dignity and character of the organisation. We will bring motion in the meet of the general and executive body of Chief Khalsa Diwan to remove him,” said Baljinder Singh, an executive member.

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) secretary Mandeep Singh Manna sent written complaint to Akal Takht seeking action against Chadha.

Youths arrested for extortion a month ago

Reports of the video had first emerged a month ago when some youths were arrested by the Jalandhar police for allegedly extorting money from Chadha in lieu of keeping it a secret.

The video is a CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage recorded in the office of a hotel owned by Chadha. An Amritsar-based photojournalist had procured the footage with the help of a hotel employee.

‘Video doctored, my opponents behind this’

“I was threatened by some people in my office at Jalandhar in September. I lodged an FIR and four persons were held,” he said.