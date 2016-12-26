Christmas brings chill with rain, Chandigarh records season’s lowest temp at 17.4 degrees

The unexpected rain that hit the city on Christmas caught the Met department by surprise. The city received 16 mm rain on Sunday and it recorded the season’s lowest day temperature.

Luckily the sky got clear by the afternoon, allowing Christmas celebrations to go on without any hassles.

The Met department had failed to predict the rain. The officials had said that the city will wake up to a cloudy sky and had predicted less than 10% chances of rain. However, it started raining early morning and continued till afternoon.

“From 3am to 1pm, the city recorded 16 mm rain. However, as the rain subsided later, the day time (from 5:30am to 5:30pm) figure reduced to 8.9 mm,” said a weather official.

“The upper air circulation over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood moved towards Chandigarh direction, which led to unexpected rain,” said the official.

DIP IN TEMPERATURE

The rain led to dip in day’s temperature. At 17.4 degrees Celsius, the city recorded lowest maximum temperature of the season. The temperature dipped by six notches. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 24 degrees on Sunday. The day temperature was 4 degrees below normal.

However, Friday night noticed an increase in temperature. The night temperature was 12.9 degrees, which was 7 degrees above normal.

The humidity level oscillated from 76% to 88%.

GET READY FOR DENSE FOG: MET

The weatherman has predicted clear sky during the next week and has ruled out the possibility of rain. “The fog will become dense from now onwards. At least, for the next three days, the city will witness dense fog during mornings,” said the Met official.