Christmas cheer in Chandigarh: Reaching out to people, spreading social message through music

He’s nursing a sore throat when we meet but Naresh Jacob is hoping he will be in full form the day after Christmas. Come December 26 and Jacob and his music band ‘Vibrations’ will perform at the Mother Teresa Home in Sector 33. It’s an annual Christmas tradition that started 21 years ago. “The first time we performed for the residents here was in 1996,” reminisces Jacob who founded ‘Vibrations’ in 1980.

A well-known face on the local music circuit – he was the resident singer in Hotel Mountview for 27 years – Jacob now conducts musical shows all round the year and many of these highlight a social issue. From raising awareness about breast cancer to glaucoma, Jacob feels music reaches out to people and helps spread a message as there is an instant connect. The musical performance at the Mother Teresa Home, he admits is indeed special to him.

“It’s perhaps the first time I am talking about it. We like to hold it discreetly. The day is for the residents, making sure they have a wonderful time. Peak winter is not an easy time for them, especially the young ones,” says Jacob who bears all the costs for the event. The Home houses close to 200 residents, ranging from toddlers to seniors.

As always, the annual musical show, spread over an hour and a half, will see Jacob and his team – a full orchestra– belt out popular numbers in Hindi and English. “The kids love it the most when we perform latest Bollywood tracks. They take to the dance floor and it is really heart-warming to see them have a good time. For me, Christmas is all about spreading happiness and sharing love with the lesser privileged,” says Jacob. And it’s not just him but his family too that joins in the celebrations. The musical show ends with a special spread of treats and the menu, we are told, is planned keeping the kids in mind. “Every year we try and do something special,” says Jacob who encourages friends and family to help the Home in any way they can. “A little goes a long way and isn’t Christmas about spreading cheer,” he sums up.