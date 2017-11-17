Chandigarh records season’s lowest temperature

Declining since the start of the week, day temperature in the city went to 22.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was five notches below normal and this season’s lowest so far. However, Friday onwards the day temperature will witness slight increase to settle close to normal.

The meteorological department has ruled out rain for now, and predicted shallow fog in the morning and evenings.

Minimum temperature on Wednesday night was 13.6 degrees, two notches above normal.

Also, air quality index in Industrial Area has come down to ‘moderate’ at 123. The AQI — acceptable up to 100 — was ‘very poor’ at 375 on November 8.

As for transport, Shatabdi Express trains between New Delhi and Chandigarh, delayed everyday by three hours over the past week, came back to normal.

But eight other trains ran behind schedule on Thursday. Affected by fog and smog in the region, these included Kalka Mail, which was late by two hours and 30 minutes, Barmer-Kalka Express by 55 minutes, Unchahar Express by 4 hours and 45 minutes, Lucknow-Chandigarh train by five hours and 27 minutes, Ferozepur-Chandigarh by 40 minutes, and Patliputra-Chandigarh by one hour.

Also, seven flights, including those to Delhi and Mumbai, were late by half an hour.