Chandigarh scribes condemn murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, hold protest march

The Chandigarh Press Club held a protest march to condemn the murder of senior Kannada journalist and activist, Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Lankesh was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a weekly Kannada tabloid magazine. She was also a well-known critic of the Sangh Parivar.

Holding placards, several journalists from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana gathered at the Sector-17 shopping complex to protest against the growing number of attacks on journalists.

Calling the gruesome murder the “blackest day in the history of journalism”, the press club’s senior vice-president Saurabh Duggal demanded protection for all journalists to ensure the freedom of the press.

He said the government should crack the case without any delay and arrest the assailants. “This is a fight for ideologies. If the communal forces are thinking that they are going to suppress the thinking of others through violence, this is not going to happen,” he added.

Senior journalist Sandeep Dixit said, “It’s high time that journalists come together and raise their voice against the successive incidents of silencing the voice of the media.”