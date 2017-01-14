Class 10 student thrashed by classmates in Chandigarh; undergoes surgery

A Class 10 student of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Raipur Khurd, was thrashed allegedly by his classmates on Friday.

The victim, Pankaj Kumar (18) of Raipur Khurd, underwent surgery at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32 after he sustained injuries in the abdomen.

“His classmates brutally thrashed him in the school. Pankaj told us that some students, including his friends, got into a fight. When he intervened, he was assaulted. The boys hit him in the stomach,” said Naresh, the victim’s uncle.

Some students and school staff came to rescue of Pankaj who had injuries on his face and felt acute pain in stomach.

“The doctors after giving him first aid recommended abdomen surgery,” added Naresh.

A daily diary report (DDR) has been lodged at the Mauli Jagran police station

School principal Manjit Kaur said, “The students who were playing ended up having a heated argument, leading to a scuffle. The school staff immediately dropped the student home. We were informed by the family that Pankaj complained of acute pain and was admitted to GMCH-32. We were there with the family.”

She added that the matter was brought to the notice of the school management committee and appropriate action would be taken after an internal probe.

Mauli Jagran police station house officer (SHO) Baldev Kumar said, “We have received a complaint and are investigating the matter. We have lodged a daily diary report (DDR) and will take necessary action in the case.”