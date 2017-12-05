Clouds arrive in Chandigarh, but rains likely from next week

With clouds appearing in the sky on Monday, the mercury dipped by a notch during the day, but the night temperature increased by two degrees.

However, the weatherman says it will be at least a week before it rains .

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 23.7°C while the minimum was 9.6°C.

Meteorological department officials said the sky will remain cloudy for the next two days as well, leading to a rise in night temperature by a notch or two.

While the day temperature will hover around 23°C on Tuesday, it will increase by a degree on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the night temperature will increase to 10°C, said the weatherman.

“Western disturbances are likely to approach the city at the weekend. After this, there are chances of rain in the entire city,” said a Met official.

He said the day temperature will increase as the winds approach the city, but after the rains, it will dip by several notches.

Usually, the day temperature varies between 21°C and 25°C in December and the night temperature hovers from 6°C to 8°C.

So far, this season the city has recorded the lowest night temperature of 7.5°C and 6.8°C at the airport on November 24. The lowest day temperature was 22.6°C on November 17.

Blurb: Mercury dips a notch to 23.7°C during day, but minimum to rise to 10°C