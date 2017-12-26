Cloudy sky to bring year to end in Chandigarh

The weather department has predicted little to moderate fog during morning and evening for next few days. Sky will be clear on Tuesday and no rain has been predicted.

Maximum temperature on Monday remained 22.4°C, 1 degree below normal, while the minimum temperature remained 7.2°C, 1 degree above normal.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, director Surender Paul said, "There will be little or no change in the weather in next few days. There will be little to moderate fog in the mornings and evenings. Otherwise, the sky will remain clear."

He further added, "The weather will remain cloudy around new year. However, there may not be any rain."

The weather forecast for the next two days does not show any change in weather and it predicts maximum temperature to be around 22°C. A little change in weather is expected after December 27.

Delhi fog delays 14 trains to city

Railway commuters are facing inconvenience because trains for Chandigarh are getting delayed due to fog in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A railway official said that 14 trains out of 56 trains arriving Chandigarh were late on Monday. These include New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express, which arrived 59 minutes late, while Una-New Delhi Janshatabdi Express arrived 8 minutes late.

Lucknow Chandigarh Superfast Express reached 3 hour 39 minutes late, Amritsar Chandigarh Superfast Express arrived 8 minutes late and Ramnagar Chandigarh Weekly SF InterCity Express arrived 29 minutes late.