Cold grips region: Srinagar shivers at minus 3.2; snow forecast in Himachal

The cold gripped the region on Tuesday with Srinagar recording the minimum temperature at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius and snowfall being forecasted in Himachal Pradesh. The minimum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana rose slightly at most places with Chandigarh, the common capital of the states, recording a low of 10.9 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

The minimum temperature here was three notches above the normal whereas Ambala in Haryana recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, up four notches against the normal, it said.

Hisar recorded a minimum of 9.8 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 12.5 degrees Celsius and Rohtak 12.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded the minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in the holy city was a degree above the normal, said MeT officials.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 7.3 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limit, while Patiala’s low settled at 10 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limit.

Gurdaspur’s minimum was 9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, while Adampur recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Snow predicted in Himachal

The MeT has predicted snowfall and rains in some areas of Himachal Pradesh in the next few days.

“Snow and rains are expected in next couple of days in higher reaches and some parts of mid reaches in the state,” said Manmohan Singh, the director of Shimla MeT centre.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Manali 0.4 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Temp drops in J&K

Temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir plummeted further on Tuesday, with Bannihal town in Jammu region dropping below the freezing point at minus 0.9 degree Celsius.

Jammu and Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season so far. The minimum temperature in Jammu was 7.4 and in Srinagar it was minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

“Due to clear night sky, the minimum temperatures in the state are likely to drop further till Friday,” an official of the Met department said.

“The coldest town in the state was, however, Leh where it was minus 10.5 degrees Celsius, while Kargil was at minus 5.2,” he added.

Bannihal was the only town in the Jammu region where temperature dropped below the freezing point.

(With agency inputs)