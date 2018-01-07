Cold wave intensifies in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh shivers at 5.8°C

Severe cold wave was sweeping Punjab and Haryana for over a week further intensified on Sunday with minimum temperature hovering in the range of 2-5 degrees Celsius at most places.

Adampur in Punjab was the coldest place in the two states with a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius, a Met department official said here.

Freezing cold also swept Narnaul in Haryana, which recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The official said barring south Haryana, including Rohtak, Hisar and Bhiwani and isolated places in Punjab, fog had lifted from rest of the region.

“Clear skies led to sudden fall in minimum temperature although the maximum temperature increased slightly. Fog is also likely to lift from remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab in the next two days,” he said.

Piercing cold also swept Amritsar in Punjab, which recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius, down one notch against normal.

Bathinda recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, Halwara 3.7, Pathankot 3.8, Gurdaspur 3.8, Faridkot 3.8 and Ludhiana 4.4 degrees Celsius were among other places in Punjab which reeled under intense cold as minimum temperature hovered few notches below normal limit.

Chandigarh, too, experienced a cold night at 5.8 degrees Celsius.

There was no let up in biting chill at Hisar in Haryana, which recorded a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal limit.

It was icy cold in Sirsa, with minimum temperature settling at 2.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal 4.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 4.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 5.2 and Ambala 6.7 degrees Celsius also experienced a cold night.