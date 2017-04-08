Community kitchen expansion underway at Golden Temple

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is expanding the community kitchen inside the Golden Temple complex.

The project, which will cost Rs 20 crore, is expected to be completed by Diwali this year.

Once completed, the two ‘langar’ halls at the shrine will be able to accommodate 7,500 devotees, as compared to 5,000 at present.

Although construction and other civil works are almost done, work on kitchen fittings and plumbing in the kitchen area are yet to be executed. Extra care is being given to hygiene and drainage system, for which special equipment are being imported, said SGPC officials.

Construction work of new langar hall underway at Golden temple. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The rush at the community kitchen is always on the rise. We decided to put in more efforts to accommodate more devotees, so that they can partake of ‘langar’ without much wait,” said an official.

The Golden Temple community kitchen serves ‘langar’ round the clock. Recently, ‘organic langar’ has also been started.