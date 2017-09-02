PU polls-2017: Confusion galore in Chandigarh colleges, many nominations cancelled

It was a day of utter chaos and confusion at several UT colleges as candidates filed their nominations on Friday. Many nominations were also cancelled, leading to outcry.

Candidates filed nominations for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary in 11 UT colleges for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections.

In Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11, nine students filed their nominations but all of them were cancelled by the college authorities.

An official said, “Students filled the forms incorrectly, so their nominations stand cancelled.” In Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, seven filed their nominations and three stand cancelled.

HSA protests in DAV college

The Hindustan Students Association (HSA) held a protest at DAV College, Sector 10, as their nominations stood cancelled. Around 30 students sat on a dharna , protesting the decision of the college authorities. Several other parties faced the same situation. However, police intervened and dismissed the protesters after five to seven minutes.

Parveen Khatkad, party president of the HSA, said, “According to Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, a student should have 75% attendance from the time of admission. The college authorities, however, are saying they will count from the day the college began.”

“Our members and the presidential candidate, Vikas Dalal, are being threatened with suspension from the college,” he added.

High drama at PGGC-11

Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, also witnessed high drama as girls levelled allegations against the members of Panjab University Students Union (PUSU). Sources said PUSU members were campaigning in a second-year classroom, when they found a student recording their speech. A heated argument led to PUSU members thrashing the student.

Lyngdoh guidelines misunderstood at SD College

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) nominations were cancelled in GGDSD College, Sector 32, as they did not attach the certificates of all the semesters.

Abhishek, leader of the ABVP unit in the college, said, “The Lyngdoh guidelines say one needs to attach only the certificate of the last semester and a proof of birth. We have now submitted a ‘No objection certificate’ from the DSW (dean, student welfare) to the college authorities.”