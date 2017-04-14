Cong MLAs ask Canadian minister Harjit Sajjan to clarify stand on Khalistan

CHANDIGARH

Senior Congress leaders on Friday asked the Canadian defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan to clarify his stand on the issue of Khalistan.

“It is important and in the interest of the good and friendly relationship between India and Canada that Sajjan clarify his stand on this sensitive issue,” MLAs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria and Navtej Cheema said in a joint statement .

The Congress leaders also referred to the Canadian high commission’s statement on the matter, saying it had tried to hide more than clarifying anything. “It is surprising that the high commission has preferred to remain quiet on the specific issue that is of serious concern and consequences for the peace loving Punjabis,” they said.

The legislators advised the Akali and Aam Aadmi Party leaders not to try to be more loyal than the king by coming to Sajjan’s defence when he had himself preferred not to deny his association with Khalistani sympathisers and supporters.