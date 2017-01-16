Cong’s final battle line-up for Punjab polls: Capt vs Badal, Bittu vs Sukhbir, Sidhu vs BJP

Barely two days before the last date for filing nominations in Punjab, the Congress final battle line-up is ready, or so it seems. The fifth list of the party released on Monday named former CM and Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh against five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in latter’s bastion Lambi and party’s young turk and Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu against deputy CM Sukhbir Badal from Jalalabad, the seat he has won twice.

Former batsman Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has padded up for his state innings, has been named the party candidate from his wife, Navjot Kaur’s seat of Amritsar East, to queer the pitch for the BJP. Amritsar is seen as a stronghold of the saffron party and contests four seats in the district, including Amritsar North, Amritsar Central, Amritsar West besides the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, for which the BJP has fielded a Sikh face Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna, for the February 4 bypoll.

Bittu was instrumental in getting Davinder Ghubaya, son of SAD MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, into the Congress. The two MPs are neighbours in Delhi and Ghubaya holds a considerable sway over the Rai Sikh votes in Sukhbir’s seat.

Also Read | Musical chairs in Cong: Changes candidates on four seats

While the Congress upped its stakes in the elections by fielding its top guns against ruling Badals, the internal battles within the party got personal as Bittu is virtually vetoing a ticket to former union minister and party spokesman Manish Tewari from Ludhiana East. Five-time MLA Lal Singh had to bow out over Amarinder’s ‘one family, one ticket’ rule. His son, Rajinder Singh, has already been allotted the Samana seat. Akali-turned-Congress leader Harry Mann, who was eyeing Samana, has been fielded in Lal’s Sanuar seat instead.

Other than Tewari’s Ludhiana East, the party has kept the Amritsar South and Mansa seats on hold where a tug-of-war is on between its various factions. Former Akali MLA Inderbir Bolaria is a contender from the seat along with hotelier Jasbir Dimpa who also owns a transport company. For Mansa seat, Amarinder’s former media adviser Bharat Inder Singh Chahal is eyeing a ticket for his son and so is former minister Mangat Rai Bansal for his wife.

Here is the full list of candidates: