Cong-SAD clashes: Sukhbir among party leaders sitting on ‘overnight’ dharna at Harike bridge

Upping the ante ahead of December 17 civic elections in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday evening led a party blockade on the Harike bridge here in protest against the alleged attack by Congress activists on Akali workers at Mallanwala in the district on Wednesday.

Sukhbir, former Akali minister Bikram Majithia and other party leaders were sitting at the site of protest till last reports came in after midnight and sources said the dharna would continue throughout the night.

They said the blockade will not be lifted till the government accepts their demands, including withdrawal of alleged false cases against Akali workers filed on Thursday, registration of cases against Congress leaders who attacked them, suspension of Zira DSP and local SHO for their alleged collusion with Congress workers and countermanding of elections in Manawala and Makhu nagar panchayats and Baghapurana and Ghanaur municipalities.

Meanwhile, Akali leaders Ajit Singh Kohar and Bibi Jagir Kaur led a dharna of party workers at Ghudher Dindi Bridge over Satluj and blocked the road from Ferozepur-Jalandhar road. Party leader Virsa Singh Valtoha led another such protest on another bridge on Satluj, blocking the traffic on Ferozepur-Patti road.

The routes joining Ferozepur (which is in Malwa) with Majha and Doaba had been blocked by the protest by Akali Dal leaders and workers.

Akali workers were thronging the protests being held near their places even as the district authorities made heavy police deployment in the area.

Sukhbir earlier addressed a gathering of party workers in front of local SSP office here.

‘CONG SPREADING VIOLENCE AHEAD OF CIVIC POLLS’

He lashed out at the ruling Congress for “spreading violence deliberately to thwart all prospective candidates from contesting the civic elections.

“The Amarinder government has lost faith in the electorate due to its non-performance. Hence, in order to capture the MC polls, it is encouraging party workers to use muscle power against political opponents,” he said.

“The party will take its fight for justice to the logical end,” said Sukhbir, who was also accompanied by former state BJP chief Kamal Sharma.

The SAD chief added, “We will even move the high court and demand that the police officials, including the local DSP as well as IG MS Chhinna be treated as co-conspirators in the attack on Akali leaders.”

Majithia and Akali MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura also spoke on the occasion, among others.

Meanwhile, police registered a case against several SAD leaders, including former MLA Joginder Singh Kindu, Avtar Singh Minna and Verdev Singh Noni Mann under Sections 307, 506, 120-B, 148, 149 of the IPC and the Arms Act.

The cops also registered a cross case against five Congressmen under similar charges.

What are Akalis demanding?

-Withdrawal of all false cases registered against party workers on Thursday

-Registration of cases against Congress leaders who had attacked Akalis and indulged in arson

-Suspension of Zira DSP and local SHO for allegedly colluding with Congress workers

-Countermanding of elections in Manawala and Makhu nagar panchayats and Baghapurana and Ghanaur municipalities.