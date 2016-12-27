Congmen clash in Kapurthala; FIR against MLA Rana Gurjit Singh

The political war within the Congress turned ugly in Bholath constituency when supporters of senior Congress leader and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh allegedly attacked another ticket seeker Kulwinder Singh Babbal in a workers’ meeting in Nadala town.

Babbal, whose turban was removed in the scuffle, had to run from the meeting with his supporters when he raised objection over the candidature of former Nurmahal MLA Gurwinder Atwal saying the latter was an outsider.

Atwal was picked by the Congress high command after Rana Gurjit lobbied hard for him.

Sources said after the scuffle took place, supporters of Babbal also threw chairs at Rana Gurjit’s aides. Rana had reportedly called meeting of all the senior workers from the segment to listen to their point of view over Atwal’s.

As per local leaders, Atwal was not present in the meeting and Rana chose not to interfere when Babbal was allegedly attacked. Babbal, in his complaint, blamed Daljit Singh, a local Congress leader and close aide of Rana Gurjit behind the “murderous attack on him” claiming it was all pre-planned.

“Daljeet called me up on Sunday and requested to attend the meeting. During the meeting he attacked me without any provocation. I had to run from the spot to ensure my safety. Rana Gurjit is the mastermind of this attack,” alleged Babbal.

Bholath DSP Navneet Singh Mahal said that on the complainant of Congress leader Kulwant Singh Babbal, a case has been registered against five persons including the Kapurthala Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh and his close aide Daljeet Singh and three of his others supporters under 295A, (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of India Penal Code (IPC) by the Kapurthala police.

Rana, however, denied any enmity with Babbal and said it was personal dispute between Babbal and Daljeet Singh.