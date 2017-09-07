Congress councillor’s husband murdered in Punjab’s Banur, 6 bullets pumped into body

Police in Banur town of Mohali district booked municipal council president Nirmaljit Singh ‘Nimma’ for murder after Daljit Singh, alias Prince, husband of Congress councillor Preeti Walia, died as 6 bullets were pumped into his body by six men around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Sources said there was old rivalry between Nimma and Prince since school time that had resulted in police cases. In 2015, Nimma had managed to become MC president with the SAD-BJP regime’s backing, but now, after the Congress wrested power in the state earlier this year, there were attempts to remove him as president.

Nimma was booked on Thursday along with Amrit, Simrat, Sukhjeet, Deepu, Gurkeerat and three unidentified persons.

The murder took place when Prince was taking a walk on Rajomajra Road in Banur, and the assailants came in a Ford Endeavour SUV. Prince was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sources said all the assailants were under 25 years of age and hailed from Haryana.