Congress fourth list for Punjab polls: 2 candidates changed, 8 more named; no Sidhu, Pargat yet

The Congress on Friday evening released its fourth list of candidates for the Punjab assembly polls to be held on February 4. It had eight more names to add to the 100 already announced, while candidates on two seats named in earlier lists have been changed.

From Jalandhar North, a day after naming Tejinder Bittu, the party has given the ticket to Raj Kumar Gupta. From Bhadaur (SC-reserved), the party has named Joginder Singh Panjgrain, in place of Nirmal Singh Nimma who had been named in the second list late last month.

Read more

Singer Satwinder Kaur Bitti will fight on the Congress ticket against SAD minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and AAP youth wing chief Harjot Singh Bains from Sahnewal.

There is still no word on whether Navjot Singh Sidhu will fight the election as Amritsar East that was won by his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, in 2012 is not on the latest list. Nor has the party declared its candidate from Jalandhar Cantt from where Pargat Singh had won as SAD nominee last time. Now, nine candidates remain to be named by the party.

The full fourth list, as tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), is as follows: