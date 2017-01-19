Congress holds protest against demonetisation outside RBI in Chandigarh

The members of Congress party held a protest outside the Reserve bank of India (RBI) in Sector 17 on Wednesday to oppose the demonetisation decision taken by Narendra Modi government. As the workers tried to cross the barricades, police had to use water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal; members of parliament Rajiv Shukla and Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar; Viplav Thakur; Manoj Chauhan; Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar and Chandigarh Congress president Pardeep Chhabra along with the members of legislative assembly (MLA) of Haryana Congress and party office bearers of Haryana and Chandigarh Congress were also present at the site of protest.

The protest was organised as a part of nationwide protest against demonetisation with the party workers gheraoing RBI offices at several locations. The leaders also submitted the memorandum to RBI officers.

Pawan Kumar Bansal hit out at the Modi government for not restoring cash flow even after 70 days of demonetisation and accused it of ruining the central bank’s autonomy.

Rajiv Shukla said that ‘wheel of development’ has come to a standstill as crore of people are lining up in front of banks and ATMs for last 70 days by giving up their day-to-day livelihood. “What’s more tragic is these never-ending lines are for withdrawing one’s own hard-earned money,” he added.

Ashok Tanwar said that Congress is protesting against demonetisation and the government's inability to restore normalcy in its aftermath. “Modi government and RBI’s decision to not lift the weekly withdrawal restrictions of ₹24,000 is a treachery with people of India,” Tanwar added.