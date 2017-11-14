 Congress leader Sadique escapes unhurt in car crash in Faridkot | punjab$bhatinda | Hindustan Times
Congress leader Sadique escapes unhurt in car crash in Faridkot

His SUV rammed into a wall after a tyre burst.

punjab Updated: Nov 14, 2017 21:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Congress leader and former MLA Mohammad Sadique
Congress leader and former MLA Mohammad Sadique (HT File)

Congress leader and former MLA Mohammad Sadique had a narrow escape on Tuesday when the SUV he was travelling in rammed into a wall after a tyre burst.

The accident took place at Chenna village in Jaitu (Faridkot) when the Congress leader was on the way to Bhagatuana village in Jaitu in his Toyota Innova (PB-10-GG-1508) to attend a public function.

The SUV ramed into a wall after a tyre burst. (HT Photo)

Police said Sadique’s driver also received injuries.

Sadique lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Baldev Singh from Jaitu in the assembly elections.

