Congress manifesto a bundle of lies, says deputy CM Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on the second day of his campaign at home assembly segment on Monday, Jalalabad, termed the 'manifesto' of the Congress as nothing, but a bundle of lies.

"There was no reason for Punjabis to believe anything written in the Congress manifesto released today because the party had never implemented any of its previous manifestoes," he said.

Addressing public gatherings at Mandi Roraan Waali, Hauz Khas, Verroke and Chak Aria Wala of the Jalalabad constituency, the SAD president said, "The Congress has come to represent a party of alleged thugs, who collect together on the election eve only to befool and loot Punjabis. Whatever has been announced today will be consigned to the dust bin tomorrow".

Sukhbir reminded the people that the Congress, particularly its president Capt Amarinder Singh, had never kept its word earlier and was not all expected to keep it now. He said earlier also Amarinder had promised in his manifesto of 2002 to retain the free power facility started by Parkash Singh Badal for farmers, but discontinued it immediately on coming to power. He said similarly all social welfare schemes had been stopped by Amarinder. "He promised to provide lakhs of jobs to youths, but banned recruitment upon becoming chief minister," he added.

The SAD president also took on AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann and castigated him for his cheap and vulgar comments, which were aimed at spoiling the atmosphere in the constituency.

He asked people to judge for themselves as to how a so-called joker could provide them irrigation water or pave roads and streets for them. "He is a comedian, who works for money. Earlier, during my parliamentary campaign in Faridkot, he took Rs 4 lakh from me to sing my praises before I reached the stage". He said such comedians would lose their security deposit in Jalalabad.

Sulhbir asked to judge the people in the fray themselves. Bhagwant Mann's nature is before you. The Congress had not been able to even select a candidate from Jalalabad, till now.

"The SAD- BJP alliance represents all-round progress and prosperity. Please vote for and ensure a resounding win for me so that the process of development continues and Jalalabad becomes one of the most developed constituencies in Punjab," he added.