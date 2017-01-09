Congress releases Punjab manifesto, banks on populism

The Congress believes it lost the 2012 Punjab elections to the Shiromani Akali Dal’s populism. This time, however, the party manifesto for the February 4 elections promises the moon to voters, leaving no section untouched from youth to chowkidars (watchmen).

The Congress manifesto was released on Monday by former prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi along with state party chief Captain Amarinder Singh and simultaneously in Chandigarh by manifesto committee convener Manpreet Badal.

Manpreet said the bonanza will cost the state exchequer Rs 10,000 crore.

The party gave fiscal prudence the go-by while promising probity in the government.

After rolling out schemes to register youth for 50 lakh smart phones and one job per family, the manifesto promises to give 1 lakh taxis to youth under the Apni Gaadi, Apna Rozgar scheme.

After registering farmers for debt waiver, the party now offers them a bonanza in the form of 25,000 free tractors.

The poll doles don’t end here. The party promises to bear expenses of 200 meritorious poor and Scheduled Caste students every year at universities abroad under a scheme named after late chief minister Partap Singh Kairon who, Manpreet said, had studied at a foreign university and was the architect of modern Punjab.

The manifesto, vetted by Manmohan, promises to improve Punjab’s education levels through free textbooks for all.

Taking inspiration from late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa’s Amma canteens, the Congress promises a decent meal for Rs 5 in state canteens and a hike of Rs 1 crore for gold and silver medallists from the state in the Olympics .

QUOTA POLITICS

The manifesto promises 33% quota to women in government jobs and educational institutions and increase in quota for other backward classes (OBCs). It has come up with another 3% reservation in government jobs and 5% in educational institutions for those living within 30 km of the international border.

For SCs, there are free homes or 5 marla plots, 30% quota in government residential and commercial plots and free education up to graduation, including free board and lodging in professional colleges.

To woo industry, the party promises to freeze power tariffs at Rs 5 per unit for five years. The party, which had accused the ruling Badals of pushing the state towards bankruptcy with sops, also promises to hike pensions to Rs 1,500 from Rs 500, increase the ‘shagun’ amount on wedding of daughters from Rs 15,000 to Rs 51,000 and provide sugar and tea packs along with the Badal flagship scheme of subsidised atta-dal.

AUSTERITY FOR GOVT

The Congress said while it would loosen its purse strings for the needy, there would be a check on government expenses. There will be a two-year ban on foreign trips of MLAs and bureaucrats, 90% cut in the number of securitymen guarding VIPs and no red beacon on government vehicles except emergency services. It announced a ban on dinners and banquets at state expense.

CM UNDER LOKPAL

The manifesto promises to bring the chief minister under the ambit of the lokpal. It also bans helicopter rides for the CM except in emergencies.

It promises fast track courts for drug cases but shies away from promising a liquor ban. With many Congress MLAs having stakes in the liquor business, including Mohali MLA Balbir Sidhu, who was with Manpreet at the press conference, the manifesto says the party will bring down the number of liquor vends in the state by 5%.

The 121-page document, which starts with the party’s vision for Punjab, includes a chargesheet on the ruling SAD-BJP government.