Congress releases third list of 23 candidates; no word on Sidhu, Pargat

Congress on Thursday released third list of 23 candidates for upcoming assembly elections. There is no word on Navjot Singh Sidhu and former hockey captain Pargat Singh.
The assembly elections in Punjab along with the by-poll for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat will be held on February 4.
Congress third list : All 23 names
Bhoa (SC) : Joginder pal Singh
Pathankot: Amit Vij
Ajnala: Harpratap Singh Ajnala
Baba Bakala (SC): Santok Singh Bhalaipur
Phagwara (SC): Joginder Singh Mann
Phillaur (SC): Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary
Jalandhar North: tejinder bittu
Adampur (SC): Mohinder Singh Kay Pee
Dasuya: Arun Dogra
Sham Chaurasi (SC): pawan Adia
Ludhiana South: Bhupinder Sidhu
Atam Nagar: Kamaljit Singh Karwal
Ludhiana North: Rakesh pandey
Dakha: Major Singh Bhaini
Nihal Singhwala (SC): Rajwinder Kaur Bhagikay
Moga: Dr Harjot Kamal
Fazilka: Davinder Gubaya
Balluana (SC): Nathu ram
Kotkapura: Harnirpal Singh Kuku
Bhucho Mandi (SC): Pritam Singh Kotbhai
Maur: harminder Singh Jassi
Dera Bassi: Deepinder Singh Dhillon
Samana: Rajinder Singh