Congress releases third list of 23 candidates; no word on Sidhu, Pargat

Congress on Thursday released third list of 23 candidates for upcoming assembly elections. There is no word on Navjot Singh Sidhu and former hockey captain Pargat Singh.

The assembly elections in Punjab along with the by-poll for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat will be held on February 4.

Congress third list : All 23 names

Bhoa (SC) : Joginder pal Singh

Pathankot: Amit Vij

Ajnala: Harpratap Singh Ajnala

Baba Bakala (SC): Santok Singh Bhalaipur

Phagwara (SC): Joginder Singh Mann

Phillaur (SC): Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary

Jalandhar North: tejinder bittu

Adampur (SC): Mohinder Singh Kay Pee

Dasuya: Arun Dogra

Sham Chaurasi (SC): pawan Adia

Ludhiana South: Bhupinder Sidhu



Atam Nagar: Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Ludhiana North: Rakesh pandey

Dakha: Major Singh Bhaini

Nihal Singhwala (SC): Rajwinder Kaur Bhagikay

Moga: Dr Harjot Kamal

Fazilka: Davinder Gubaya

Balluana (SC): Nathu ram

Kotkapura: Harnirpal Singh Kuku

Bhucho Mandi (SC): Pritam Singh Kotbhai

Maur: harminder Singh Jassi

Dera Bassi: Deepinder Singh Dhillon

Samana: Rajinder Singh