 Congress releases third list of 23 candidates; no word on Sidhu, Pargat | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 12, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Congress releases third list of 23 candidates; no word on Sidhu, Pargat

punjab Updated: Jan 12, 2017 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Highlight Story

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh. (HT File Photo)

Congress on Thursday released third list of 23 candidates for upcoming assembly elections. There is no word on Navjot Singh Sidhu and former hockey captain Pargat Singh.

The assembly elections in Punjab along with the by-poll for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat will be held on February 4.

Congress third list : All 23 names

Bhoa (SC) : Joginder pal Singh

Pathankot: Amit Vij

Ajnala: Harpratap Singh Ajnala

Baba Bakala (SC): Santok Singh Bhalaipur

Phagwara (SC): Joginder Singh Mann

Phillaur (SC): Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary

Jalandhar North: tejinder bittu

Adampur (SC): Mohinder Singh Kay Pee

Dasuya: Arun Dogra

Sham Chaurasi (SC): pawan Adia

Ludhiana South: Bhupinder Sidhu

Atam Nagar: Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Ludhiana North: Rakesh pandey

Dakha: Major Singh Bhaini

Nihal Singhwala (SC): Rajwinder Kaur Bhagikay

Moga: Dr Harjot Kamal

Fazilka: Davinder Gubaya

Balluana (SC): Nathu ram

Kotkapura: Harnirpal Singh Kuku

Bhucho Mandi (SC): Pritam Singh Kotbhai

Maur: harminder Singh Jassi

Dera Bassi: Deepinder Singh Dhillon

Samana: Rajinder Singh

tags

more from punjab

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<