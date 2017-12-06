Congress, SAD exchange gunshots, stones at Mallanwala in Ferozepur

Amid exchange of gunshots, stones and blows of sticks, workers of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal clashed during pre-poll violence at Mallanwala, a rural area of Zira, a sub-division of Ferozepur, on Wednesday, the last day of filing of nomination papers for the December 17 municipal polls.

Both parties charged each other of using muscle power.

“We were on way to file nominations of party candidates for Mallanwala nagar panchayat but Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and his supporters launched a violent attack, including use of firearms, pelting of stones and use of sticks,” said SAD district president Avtar Singh Minna. “Not only did I sustain injury but even a vehicle of Akali leader Vardev Singh Mann was vandalised badly,” he said further.

Kulbir Zira countered: “The Akalis were apprehensive about their defeat in these polls, hence to mislead their supporters they chose to use violence and initiated attack on Congressmen.”

Though no major casualty was reported, vehicles were damaged in the clash.

Deputy commissioner Ramvir and SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu rushed to the spot and the area virtually turned into a police cantonment. “We have given an open call to all the aspirants to file their nominations and also submit their objections, if any,” said Ramvir.

He added, “Police are recording statements from both parties and law will take its course against whoever is guilty.”