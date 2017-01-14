 Congress’ Vikramjit Chaudhary to contest from Phillaur instead of his mother | punjab$jalandhar | Hindustan Times
Congress’ Vikramjit Chaudhary to contest from Phillaur instead of his mother

punjab Updated: Jan 14, 2017 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Former Punjab Youth Congress president Vikramjit Chaudhary (Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

Son of Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary and former Punjab Youth Congress president Vikramjit Chaudhary is the new Congress candidate from Phillaur segment of Jalandhar district replacing his mother Kiranjit Kaur who was earlier announced as the Congress nominee from the seat.

Punjab Congress affairs incharge Asha Kumar confirmed this to Hindustan Times and said the decision was taken by All India Congress Committee (AICC) vice-president Rahul Gandhi after Kiranjit met him in the morning citing health reasons for not contesting the polls.

“Rahul ji has agreed to make Vikramjit as the candidate from Phillaur and the announcement has already been made,” said Asha Kumari.

<